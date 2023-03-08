Phish's Page McConnell and Trey Anastasio Share First Song From New Album

(Big Hassle) Phish's Page McConnell and Trey Anastasio will release their new album, January, this Friday, March 10 via JEMP Records. The album will be released digitally only and the first song, "Dancing In Midair," is streaming now.
January is comprised of eight new originals written by Anastasio and McConnell and is the follow-up to December, their album of acoustic re-interpretations of Phish songs.
January was recorded and produced in January 2023 by Bryce Goggin at Trout Studios in Brooklyn, NY, and features McConnell on keyboards and vocals; and Anastasio on guitars, drums, bass, and vocals.
"We just walked into the studio with literally an acoustic guitar and a couple of synthesizers," said Anastasio in an interview on SiriusXM's Phish Radio.. "Songs are mysterious. They sound different. It was limiting, in a great way."
TREY ANASTASIO & PAGE MCCONNELL
JANUARY
(JEMP Records)
Release Date: March 10, 2023
Tracklist:
1. Euphonic Cocoon
2. Dancing In Midair
3. Bell Jar Minutemen
4. Life Saving Gun
5. I Strolled
6. Lunar Nickel
7. Manometric Flame
8. Ambrosia Fire
