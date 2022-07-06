Phish Announce Riviera Maya 2023 Destination Event

(Big Hassle Media) Phish will return to Mexico for its sixth installment of "Phish: Riviera Maya", the band's annual destination concert vacation, taking place February 23-26, 2023.

The all-inclusive event features four unique Phish shows, starting with a welcome set on Thursday and ending with a special early evening start time on Sunday, all against the backdrop of one of the world's most enticing locations - Mexico's Caribbean coastline.

All-inclusive Phish: Riviera Maya packages will go on sale to the public July 13th at 1PM ET via phishrivieramaya.com. Previous Phish: Riviera Maya guests will be invited to return to the event via an Alumni Pre-Sale, which begins July 12th at 1PM ET.

The 2023 Riviera Maya event will once again be hosted at the spectacular AAA Four Diamond Awarded Moon Palace Cancún, which boasts a wide range of luxury accommodations to indulge in just steps from Phish's state-of-the-art concert venue.

The nightly performances are supplemented by curated daytime pool parties and late night DJ sets to keep fans entertained all weekend long. In addition to a full lineup of activities on-site, guests are encouraged to enrich their weekend by exploring the natural beauty of the Yucatan Peninsula and rich Mayan culture through various off-site adventures including diving in underground cenotes, visiting the ancient capital of Chichen Itza, sailing on luxury catamarans, and more.

