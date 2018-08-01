Shvpes Streaming New Song 'Calloused Hands' 08-01-2018

. Shvpes have released a stream of their brand new single "Calloused Hands". The song comes from their forthcoming sophomore album "Greater Than", which is set to be released on November 9th. Singer Griffin Dickinson had this to say about the new track, "This is the first song we wrote together after coming back from our first European tour. "We'd been out for six weeks, experiencing something we'd always dreamed of... As soon as we got back, as with most tours, reality hits and you're sucked back into the 'real world' that pressures you to go and get a 'real job' - i.e. doing something you probably don't care about, for some narcissistic company that equally doesn't care about you. "This song was all about reminding myself why I don't want to be a part of that. With lyrics like 'Capitalize, cannibalize, and paralyzed by your next fix,' it's exploring the futility of the paper chase." Listen to the song here.

Related Stories



Shvpes Streaming New Song 'Calloused Hands' More Shvpes News Share this article



