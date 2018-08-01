|
Singled Out: Neverkept's Vertigo
.
Philly rockers Neverkept recently released their new single and video "Vertigo" from their forthcoming album and to celebrate we asked bassist Neale DiMento to tell us about the track. "Here is the story: Normally the prospect of being singled out is met with unmitigated crippling fear and someone starts crying. Not me though, nope, definitely not me. Anyway, I would love to talk about our new single, "Vertigo". There is a message of facing fears and taking chances in the song that we all resonate with as a group. "Vertigo" was written, sonically, as something like a tribute to our older roots in pop/punk music. It's a nostalgic track with modern feel and, honestly, there's probably a metaphor in that alone if you look hard enough. We had a ton of fun putting this one together in the studio, we tried recording it a couple of different ways but ultimately this was the version we decided on. It captures our energy really well, I think. As a band, we all collectively move a lot on stage and have a pretty engaging performance atmosphere. "Vertigo" is that uppercut in our set that we all look forward to playing to get everyone moving. Everything else will fall into place. We wrote "Vertigo" on that principle, we want to see people stomping out the things that scare them! We hope this song inspires you in the same way that you all inspire us to keep going. Be sure to check out "Vertigo" on YouTube, and follow us on Instagram (@neverkeptofficial) and Twitter (@Neverkept) to stay up to date with us!
