Neverkept Release 'Complicated' Video and Ink With Epitaph

Photo by Adam Reed courtesy Epitaph Records Photo by Adam Reed courtesy Epitaph Records

Philly rockers Neverkept have released a video for their new single "Complicated", which is the first track released under their just inked deal with Epitaph Records.

The band had this to say about signing to the iconic label, "Incredibly grateful to say we're a part of the Epitaph family. To find a home within a team that truly supports all of our visions has become a dream turned reality. Excited for this beginning." Watch the video here.

Fans can catch them on the road as part of Sleep On It's Pride and Disastour that will be launching on February 28th in Toronto, ON and concluding March 29th in Chicago, IL and will also feature Bearings, and Between You & Me. See the dates below

2/28 - Hard Luck Bar - Toronto, ON

2/29 - The Symposium - Lakewood, OH

3/3 - Pike Room - Detroit, MI

3/4 - Thunderbird - Pittsburgh, PA

3/5 - Asbury Park Brewery - Asbury Park, NJ

3/6 - The Foundry - Philadelphia, PA

3/7 - ONCE Ballroom - Boston, MA

3/8 - Knitting Factory - New York, NY

3/10 - Soundbar - Orlando, FL

3/11 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

3/13 - Big Room Bar - Columbus, OH

3/14 - Hoosier Dome - Indianapolis, IN

3/16 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

3/19 - Holy Diver, Sacramento, CA

3/20 - 924 Gilman - Berkeley, CA

3/21 - Chain Reaction - Anaheim, CA

3/22 - Pup Rock - Phoenix, AZ

3/24 - Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

3/25 - Deep Ellum Art Co - Dallas, TX

3/27 - Red Flag - St. Louis, MO

3/28 - Beat Kitchen - Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT

3/29 - Beat Kitchen - Chicago, IL





