Skrillex Joined By Yoshiki At Fuji Rock Festival
08-01-2018
Yoshiki

(Prime) This past Saturday, July 28, Yoshiki made a surprise appearance on stage with DJ and producer Skrillex at one of Japan's biggest outdoor music events, Fuji Rock Festival '18, held at Naeba Ski Resort in Niigata, Japan.

The 40,000 fans at the main stage were shocked by Yoshiki's arrival, but soon began cheering and shouting for the unexpected collaboration between two globally famous artists.

As Skrillex played a special mix he created for Yoshiki, Yoshiki began to perform X Japan's "Endless Rain" on a crystal piano. At the otherworldly intro, loud cheers shook the venue, and the voices of tens of thousands of fans sang the song's famous chorus while YOSHIKI played accompanied by Skrillex's guitar.

Watch the video of the Yoshiki and Skrillex performance here.

Prime submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.


