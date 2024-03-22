Yoshiki To Perform National Anthem At Dodgers Vs Nationals Game

(Prime PR) Japanese music legend Yoshiki -- leader of X Japan and The Last Rockstars - will perform the U.S. national anthem at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 16 at 7:00pm as part of "Hello Kitty Night."
Just before the Dodgers play against the Washington Nationals, YOSHIKI will perform a live piano rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner," and Hello Kitty will make a special appearance for the ceremonial first pitch. Dodger Stadium is the home of the Los Angeles Dodgers' star players Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
Earlier this year, it was announced that YOSHIKI will create the global theme song for Hello Kitty's 50th Anniversary celebration, which will span numerous events all year long. Created in 1974, Hello Kitty is the world's most famous character with over 50,000 branded products sold across 130 countries.
YOSHIKI and Hello Kitty's friendship has been long lasting, starting with the release of "yoshikitty" and its appearance at YOSHIKI's concerts in Japan. Commemorating Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary in 2024, YOSHIKI will celebrate their friendship by composing a song.
