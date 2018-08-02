Rolling Stones Curate Confessin The Blues Compilation

08-02-2018

.

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones have curated a new vintage blues compilation called "Confessin The Blues." Due November 9, the 2-disc, 42-track collection features pioneering artists from the genre including B.B King, Howlin' Wolf, John Lee Hooker, Elmore James and Muddy Waters, among others.



Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood supplied the cover art for the package while the group - longtime champions of the blues who took their name from the Muddy Waters' track "Rollin' Stone" - personally hand-picked songs that have inspired them throughout their career.



"The first Muddy Waters album that was really popular was Muddy Waters At Newport," explains Mick Jagger, "which was the first album I ever bought."



"If you don't know the blues," adds Keith Richards, "there's no point in picking up the guitar and playing rock and roll or any other form of popular music."



A portion of the proceeds from "Confessin' The Blues" will be donated to Willie Dixon's Blues Heaven Foundation to help the non-profit organization continue to promote Blues music, as well as the ongoing preservation of the historic Chess Records building, where much of this music was recorded.



"We are extremely honored, grateful and humbled that Willie Dixon's Blues Heaven Foundation has been included in such an astonishing project," says The Blues Heaven Foundation President and CEO Jacqueline Dixon. "It means so much that my father's dream of creating an organisation that promotes, protects and preserves the Blues for future generations is being recognized and supported by artists that have achieved so much." here.