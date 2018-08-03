Lynyrd Skynyrd Decades Rock Live Show Set For Release

(hennemusic) Lynyrd Skynyrd will release material from a special 2006 concert where they were joined by very special guests as "Live In Atlantic City" on September 21.



The project captures the band's June 23, 2006 appearance on the VH1 series "Decades Rock Live!", where they were joined by guests 3 Doors Down, Hank Williams Jr. and American Idol singer Bo Bice.



Each guest performs one of their own hits while also joining the headliner for classic tracks: Bice is on hand for "Gimme Back My Bullets"; Williams Jr. delivers "Down South Jukin'"; and, 3 Doors Down rock "That Smell" and "Saturday Night Special" before all three join Skynyrd for "Sweet Home Alabama."



"Lynyrd Skynyrd: Live In Atlantic City" will be released as CD + Blu-ray Digipak (limited first print run in fake leather), 2LP Gatefold+download, DVD, Blu-ray, and digital formats. Read more here.