Seattle Mariners Announce Alice In Chains Night at Safeco Field

Fans can purchase a package for the event as the Mariners host the defending World Series champions the Houston Astros that includes a terrace club ticket, access to a pre-game album listening party, an Alice In Chains t-shirt and copy of the "Rainier Fog" CD.

The baseball launch event takes place ahead of the August 24 release of "Rainier Fog" and the night before Alice In Chains will perform at the city's White River Amphitheatre as part of a North American tour that begins in Vancouver, BC on August 22. Read more here.