Jerry Cantrell Announces 2023 Brighten US Tour Dates

Bruce Henne | 11-10-2022

Jerry Cantrell Album art

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains star Jerry Cantrell has announced a series of 2023 concert dates for the closing leg of his US tour in support of his latest album, "Brighten."

The rocker will be joined by Thunderpussy for the trek, which will open with three California shows in late February and wrap up in Tacoma, WA on April 1st. Artist presales are underway with general public tickets going on sale Friday, November 11 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Released last fall, Cantrell's third solo set saw him joined a by an extensive cast of players, including drummers Gil Sharone and Abe Laboriel, Jr. (Paul McCartney), pedal steel master Michael Rozon, Vincent Jones on piano, Wurlitzer, and organ, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses, Loaded) on select bass tracks, Greg Puciato (Dillinger Escape Plan) handling all of the background vocals and Joe Barresi (Tool, Queens of the Stone Age) overseeing the mixing of the record.

The guitarist recently shared a documentary about the making of "Brighten" and debuted a video for the project's latest single, "Prism Of Doubt."

See the tour dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

