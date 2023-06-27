Alice In Chains Announce Fall US Headline Shows

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains has announced a series of headlining shows during their fall 2023 US tour with Guns N' Roses. The September/October run will see the Seattle rockers play eight dates of their own in sync with the GNR appearances at six stadium events.
"We're excited to add some special headline dates while we're out with Guns N' Roses this fall," says the band. Presales for the headline dates begin Tuesday, June 27, with general public tickets going on sale on Thursday, June 29 at 10:00 AM local time.
Alice In Chains' most recent album is 2018's "Rainier Fog"; the set debuted at No. 12 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release. Check out the tour dates and the "Rainier Fog" video here.
