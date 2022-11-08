Jerry Cantrell Releases Prism Of Doubt Video

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains star Jerry Cantrell is debuting a music video for his song “Prism Of Doubt”, which is the latest single from his 2021 album, “Brighten.”

Directed by Zoe Katz, the clip is for the track that sees the Alice In Chains rocker joined by Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, drummer Abe Laboriel, Jr. (Paul McCartney), and pedal steel master Michael Rozon, with backing vocals by Greg Puciato (Dillinger Escape Plan).

Cantrell’s third solo record features eight new originals and a cover of Elton John’s 1971 “Madman Across The Water” track, “Goodbye.”

The guitarist is marking the one year anniversary of “Brighten” with the release of a new box set edition that includes previously unreleased live tracks from his Grammy performance, colored single vinyl, a poster, and more.

Watch the new video here

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

