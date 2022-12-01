Jerry Cantrell Shares Live 'Prism Of Doubt' Video

Cover art

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains star Jerry Cantrell is sharing a live video for his solo song "Prism Of Doubt", which is the latest single from his 2021 album, "Brighten."

Cantrell and his touring band were recorded performing the song in November 2021 at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles as part of the album's record release event.

The clip arrives in sync with the recent release of an official video for the song and the Alice In Chains' guitarist's plans to return to the road for the closing leg of a US tour in support of his latest solo effort.

Joined by openers Thunderpussy, the series will open with three California shows in late February and wrap up in Tacoma, WA on April 1.

Stream the "Prism Of Doubt" performance video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Jerry Cantrell Announces 2023 Brighten US Tour Dates

Jerry Cantrell Releases Prism Of Doubt Video

Jerry Cantrell Streams Brighten Album Documentary

Jerry Cantrell Delivers Hard To Know Video

Jerry Cantrell Music and Merch

News > Jerry Cantrell