Jerry Cantrell Shares Live 'Prism Of Doubt' Video

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains star Jerry Cantrell is sharing a live video for his solo song "Prism Of Doubt", which is the latest single from his 2021 album, "Brighten."
Cantrell and his touring band were recorded performing the song in November 2021 at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles as part of the album's record release event.
The clip arrives in sync with the recent release of an official video for the song and the Alice In Chains' guitarist's plans to return to the road for the closing leg of a US tour in support of his latest solo effort.
Joined by openers Thunderpussy, the series will open with three California shows in late February and wrap up in Tacoma, WA on April 1.
Stream the "Prism Of Doubt" performance video here.
