Pink Floyd Release Animated 'One Of These Days' Video

08-06-2018

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming a new animated video for their 1971 track, "One Of These Days." The clip for the opening song from the band's sixth album "Meddle", was created by the British artist and filmmaker Ian Emes, who became widely known for his creative animations and for being the original animator for Pink Floyd.



The instrumental features double-tracked bass guitars played by David Gilmour and Roger Waters, and includes one spoken/sung sentence by drummer Nick Mason: "One of these days, I'm going to cut you into little pieces."



"One Of These Days" has been included in several Pink Floyd compilations, including the expansive 2016 box set "The Early Years 1965-1972". The 27-disc package contained 130 tracks from studio recordings, TV appearances, BBC Sessions, outtakes, demos and more than 20 unreleased songs - including 7 hours of previously unreleased live audio and more than 5 hours of rare concert footage. Watch the video here.