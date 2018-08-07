DevilDriver Announce U.S. Headline Tour

DevilDriver have announced a U.S. headline tour this fall that they will be launching in support of their brand new outlaw country-gone-metal covers album "Outlaws 'Til The End: Vol. 1"

The new dates will feature support from Jinjer and Raven Black and will be kicking off on October 23rd in Phoenix, AZ at the Marquee and will wrap up on November 18th in San Diego, CA.

Frontman Dez Fafara had the following to say, "It'll be well over a year since we last headlined a full tour when DevilDriver returns in the fall... and on a number one metal charting record! We are bringing some special guests with us - our friends Jinjer will be joining from the Ukraine, and Raven Black as well.

"We have decided to do clubs in order to make sure this is a very close up and personal special event for everyone attending! Get your tickets now, this tour is going to sell out!"



Devildriver Tour Dates

10/23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee

10/25 - Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey

10/26 - Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

10/27 - Austin, TX @ Texas Revolution Fest

10/28 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

10/30 - Louisville, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

10/31 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

11/1 - Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall

11/2 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bazaar

11/4 - Providence, RI @ Providence Metal Fest @ Fete Ballroom

11/5 - Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance

11/6 - Easton, PA @ One Centre Square

11/7 - Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon

11/8 - Harrison, OH @ Blue Note

11/9 - Flint, MI @ Machine Shop

11/10 - Columbus, OH @ Al Rosa Villa

11/11 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

11/12 - Racine, WI @ Route 20

11/14 - Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

11/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky

11/17 - Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

11/18 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick





