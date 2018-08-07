News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




DevilDriver Announce U.S. Headline Tour

08-07-2018
DevilDriver

DevilDriver have announced a U.S. headline tour this fall that they will be launching in support of their brand new outlaw country-gone-metal covers album "Outlaws 'Til The End: Vol. 1"

The new dates will feature support from Jinjer and Raven Black and will be kicking off on October 23rd in Phoenix, AZ at the Marquee and will wrap up on November 18th in San Diego, CA.

Frontman Dez Fafara had the following to say, "It'll be well over a year since we last headlined a full tour when DevilDriver returns in the fall... and on a number one metal charting record! We are bringing some special guests with us - our friends Jinjer will be joining from the Ukraine, and Raven Black as well.

"We have decided to do clubs in order to make sure this is a very close up and personal special event for everyone attending! Get your tickets now, this tour is going to sell out!"

Devildriver Tour Dates
10/23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee
10/25 - Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey
10/26 - Houston, TX @ Scout Bar
10/27 - Austin, TX @ Texas Revolution Fest
10/28 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
10/30 - Louisville, KY @ Manchester Music Hall
10/31 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom
11/1 - Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall
11/2 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bazaar
11/4 - Providence, RI @ Providence Metal Fest @ Fete Ballroom
11/5 - Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance
11/6 - Easton, PA @ One Centre Square
11/7 - Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon
11/8 - Harrison, OH @ Blue Note
11/9 - Flint, MI @ Machine Shop
11/10 - Columbus, OH @ Al Rosa Villa
11/11 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
11/12 - Racine, WI @ Route 20
11/14 - Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
11/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky
11/17 - Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver
11/18 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick


DevilDriver and Randy Blythe Release 'Ghost Riders In The Sky'

Devildriver Talk Special Guests In New Outlaws Video Promo

Devildriver And Collaborators Talk Outlaw Album

Devildriver Launch Video Series For Outlaw Country Album

Superjoint and Devildriver Announce The Broken Bones Tour

DevilDriver and 36 Crazyfist Announce Summer Tour

DevilDriver

