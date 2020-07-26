Devildriver Plotting Tour With Four 'Major, Big' Bands

Devildriver frontman Dez Fafara says that an announcement of a tour that will also feature four "major, major, big, big" bands is coming soon, despite the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic lockdown.

Dez revealed the news during an interview on The Mistress Carrie Podcast while he was discussing how he has been handling the pandemic and how he sees touring will look like once it is over.

He said, "I don't know if I feel that to be true in 2021, just because I've been talking to some people. I'd like to keep it positive and be, like, 'F*** yeah! Let's get some shows going,' but I'm not sure. And I'm seeing a lot of people hold their records back and not deliver records, because it's not a good business move. To deliver a record in the middle of a pandemic when you can't tour on it, et cetera, et cetera, it's gonna sell less.

"And I made the opposite move. I didn't do the business move, I made the people move, I said, 'People need music now.' And then we shift to what we think 2021 is gonna be, and I don't know if a second lockdown is coming, if, no, you're not gonna be allowed more than a hundred people in a room. Right now, in Europe, they're building Covid venues, where you actually sit with partitions between you.

"I really don't know what's going on," he continued. "I try to listen to it all, mainstream media and the real underground dark stuff. I don't know what this is. Like all of us, I don't know. Is it man-made? Is it not man-made? Did it get let loose from China? Was it let loose from our country to China? Is this for a bigger purpose, or is this just, 'Uh-oh, it's an accident.' We all better help f***ing each other as a world and let's get through this.

He then shared, "It's a crazy situation. That being said, I'm booking tours. I've got a huge tour that's getting ready to announce for Devildriver, four major, major, big, big, big bands. And hopefully it's gonna go out in April/May next year. But I just don't know." Stream the full interview here.





