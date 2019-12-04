Devildriver's Dez Fafara Wife's Cancer Surgery A Success

Devildriver frontman Dez Fafara's wife Anahstasia took to social media this week to revealed that cancer surgery that she underwent appears to have proven successful.

The band was forced to pull out of their North American tour with Static-Z last month so that Dez could be by Anahstasia's side in her cancer fight. She shared an update on Instagram. Tells fans, "Today I want to share with all of you some Amazing News!"

She continued, "Almost two months ago I was diagnosed with Invasive Malignant Melanoma aka Skin Cancer. Most melanoma under the skin grows from left to right and mine was growing DOWN, which was not a good sign.

It surely what would have been a much longer time period meaning if we went by the doctors that tried to schedule my appointments months out but my pushy and loving bull of a Husband was not going to let that Cancer just grow in me, so he took matters in his own hands and was extremely involved and had appointments and surgeries scheduled within weeks!!

My surgery was successful A very large deep incision on my leg returned 'Clean Margins' meaning they removed all the Cancer! We were awaiting tests from another incision on my lymph nodes which they removed to check if it had spread." Read the full post here .





