Alkaline Trio Stream New Song Is This Thing Cursed?

Alkaline Trio have released a brand new song called "Is This Thing Cursed?". The song is the title cut to their forthcoming album, which is set to hit stores on August 31st.

The new studio effort is the group's first new music to be released in five years and will initially be offered digitally and on CD at the end of the month, followed by a vinyl version on October 19th.

"Is This Thing Cursed" was produced and mixed by Cameron Webb (Pennywise, Motorhead). Fans got their first taste of the effort with the release of the lead single" Blackbird". Listen to the new track here.





