The Joy Formidable Release 'The Wrong Side' Video

The Joy Formidable have released a brand new video for their track "The Wrong Side." The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "Aaarth", which is set to hit stores on September 28th.

Bassist Rhydian Dafydd provided the following details about the new visual, "This is our second collaboration with Boston-based creative studio TRLLM. We love their imagination and, like all our favourite artists, they're not afraid to make it weird.

"They had the background to the song, how lyrically it's pieced like a collage from memories and snippets of time, and they used that, along with the album artwork to create this experimental, multi-colored dream sequence that we think captures the essence beautifully." Watch the video here.





