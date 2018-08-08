News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Joy Formidable Release 'The Wrong Side' Video

08-08-2018
The Joy Formidable

The Joy Formidable have released a brand new video for their track "The Wrong Side." The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "Aaarth", which is set to hit stores on September 28th.

Bassist Rhydian Dafydd provided the following details about the new visual, "This is our second collaboration with Boston-based creative studio TRLLM. We love their imagination and, like all our favourite artists, they're not afraid to make it weird.

"They had the background to the song, how lyrically it's pieced like a collage from memories and snippets of time, and they used that, along with the album artwork to create this experimental, multi-colored dream sequence that we think captures the essence beautifully." Watch the video here.


Related Stories


The Joy Formidable Release 'The Wrong Side' Video

The Joy Formidable Get Animated For 'Dance Of The Lotus' Video

More The Joy Formidable News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Dave Grohl Previews 23 Minute Solo Song 'Play'- Toto Answering Weezer Back With Release Of Hash Pipe Cover- Phil Collins Plays Well With Robert Plant, Clapton, McCartney- more

AC/DC New Album Rumors Heating Up- Foreigner Announce More Reunion Shows With Original Members- Iron Maiden Respond To Songwriting Lawsuit- Dave Grohl- more

Reunited Guns N' Roses Want To Make New Music Says Slash- Smashing Pumpkins Jam With Courtney Love At Anniversary Show- Rolling Stones Bring In Almost $238 Million- more

Guns N' Roses, Dream Theater Supergroup Sons Of Apollo Cancel Shows- Jack White Streams Live Performance From Third Man Records- Lynyrd Skynyrd Decades Rock Release- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Dave Grohl Previews 23 Minute Solo Song 'Play'

Toto Answering Weezer Back With Release Of Hash Pipe Cover

Phil Collins Plays Well With Robert Plant, Clapton, McCartney For Box Set

Mick Fleetwood Talks Fleetwood Mac Tour Without Lindsey Buckingham

High On Fire Stream Lemmy Inspired Title Song To New Album

Alkaline Trio Stream New Song Is This Thing Cursed?

An Intimate Evening with Santana 2019 Residency Announced

Local H Announce Pack Up The Cats Anniversary Tour

The Joy Formidable Release 'The Wrong Side' Video

Lady Gaga Announces Two Las Vegas Residency Shows

Singled Out: Another Day's Armor

AC/DC New Album Rumors Heating Up

Foreigner Announce More Reunion Shows With Original Members

Iron Maiden Respond To Songwriting Lawsuit

Dave Grohl Talks New Film On Late Night TV

Judas Priest Inducted into The Hall Of Heavy Metal History

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.