The Joy Formidable 'Cut Your Face' With New Single and Video

The Joy Formidable have released a brand new single and video called "Cut Your Face." The track is the first in a series of three singles that the band plans to release this year as the follow-up to their 2021 album, "The Blue".
Ritzy Bryan said of the song, "'Cut Your Face' is a reminder to myself that even in shyness, when that voice is telling you to hide away, that what I really want is deep, authentic connection. The only way to satisfy that longing is to be vulnerable, messy and imperfect...and life is all the more beautiful because of it."
Fans in the UK can catch the band live this fall when they launch a new tour and they plan to return to North America for live action next year. See the UK dates below:
09.20 GLASGOW King Tuts
09.21 LEEDS Wardrobe
09.22 MANCHESTER Academy 3
09.23 OXFORD O2 Academy 2
09.24 BRISTOL Fleece
09.26 CARDIFF The Globe
09.27 NORWICH Epic Studios
28.09.28 LONDON Clapham Grand *
30.09.30 PORTSMOUTH Wedgewood Rooms
10.01 NOTTINGHAM Rescue Rooms
*with the Wolf Orchestra
