The Joy Formidable Announce Fall Tour

The Joy Formidable have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall for U.S. tour dates to promote their latest album release, "Into The Blue."

The tour kicks off on September 3rd in Austin, TX at Empire Control Room and will be wrapping up on November 15th in Los Angeles, CA at The Roxy Theatre and they will be joined by The Front Bottoms and Cuffed Up on select dates.

The band will also be making some festival performances at Riot Fest in Chicago on September 17 and Louder Than Life in Louisville, KY on September 25.

Ritzy Bryan had this to say, "We finally get to see you North American friends We've missed you so much. It's been almost three years since our last full length tour of the USA & Canada.

"The interim bore a new album - Into the Blue, some beautiful online shows & a much grown back catalogue within our TJF Music Club. We've been busy & connected but time to come together again, with gusto & a degree of madness with three packed months of headline, festival and support shows."

09.03- Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

09.04 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

09.06 - Kansas City, MO @ RecordBar

09.07 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

09.09 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

09.11 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

09.12 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

09.14 - Wantagh, NY @ Mulcahy's *

09.15 - Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater *

09.16 - Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live *

09.17 - Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09.18 - Grand Rapids, RI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

09.20 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere's *

09.21 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal *

09.22 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall *

o9.24 - Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest

09.25 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

09.26 - Denver, CO @ Summit *

09.27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Even Center *

09.28 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory *

09.30 - Spokane, WA @Knitting Factory *

10.01 - Tacoma, WA @ Temple Theater *

10.03 - Reno, NV @ Cargo *

10.04 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst *

10.05 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery *

10.06 - Venice, CA @ The Venice West

10.07 - Riverside, CA @ Riverside Music Hall *

10.09 - Ventura, CA @ Majestic Theater*

10.08 - Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Ampitheatre

10.11 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater *

10.12 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater *

10.17 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues *

10.18 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City #

10.21 - Albany, NY @ The Hollow #

10.22 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge #

10.25 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall #

10.27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts #

10.28 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair #

10.29 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom #

10.31 - Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI #

11.01 - Univeristy City, MO @ Duck Room #

11.02 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room #

11.06 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile #

11.07 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studio #

11.09 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent #

11.11 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets #

11.12 - San Diego, CA @ SODA Bar #

11.15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre #

* with The Front Bottoms

# with Cuffed Up

