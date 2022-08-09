The Joy Formidable Expand 'Into The Blue' For Deluxe Edition

Album art

The Joy Formidable have announced that they will be releasing a digital deluxe edition of their "Into The Blue" album on September 14th and have shared a lyric video for the song "Somewhere New".

The Into The Blue Deluxe Edition will be feature two new songs as well as new artwork. Ritzy Bryan had this to say,, "It's been a strange feeling, to release an album (in 2021) & not get the chance to share it live with an audience, especially an album like Into the Blue that has a lot of live energy.

"We feel like it deserves that moment and we wanted to re-visit the recorded version with some new tracks ahead of the tour. Will be nice to get out there with The Front Bottoms, Cuffed Up and Tres Leches."

The band will be hitting the road to support the album for a U.S. tour this fall, which is kicking off on September 3rd in Austin. Bryan said of the trek, "We finally get to see you North American friends We've missed you so much. It's been almost three years since our last full length tour of the USA & Canada.

"The interim bore a new album - Into the Blue, some beautiful online shows & a much grown back catalogue within our TJF Music Club. We've been busy & connected but time to come together again, with gusto & a degree of madness with three packed months of headline, festival and support shows." Watch the lyric video and see the tour dates below:

09.03- Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room +

09.04 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips +

09.06 - Kansas City, MO @ RecordBar +

09.07 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club +

09.09 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club +

09.11 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom +

09.12 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage +

09.14 - Wantagh, NY @ Mulcahy's *

09.15 - Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater *

09.16 - Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live *

09.17 - Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09.18 - Grand Rapids, RI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

09.20 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere's *

09.21 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal *

09.22 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall *

09.25 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

09.26 - Denver, CO @ Summit *

09.27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Even Center *

09.28 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory *

09.30 - Spokane, WA @Knitting Factory *

10.01 - Tacoma, WA @ Temple Theater *

10.03 - Reno, NV @ Cargo *

10.04 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst *

10.05 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery *

10.06 - Venice, CA @ The Venice West

10.07 - Riverside, CA @ Riverside Music Hall *

10.09 - Ventura, CA @ Majestic Theater*

10.11 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater *

10.12 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater *

10.17 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues *

10.18 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City #

10.21 - Albany, NY @ The Hollow #

10.22 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge #

10.25 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall #

10.27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts #

10.28 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair #

10.29 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom #

10.31 - Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI #

11.01 - Univeristy City, MO @ Duck Room #

11.02 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room #

11.06 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile #

11.07 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studio #

11.09 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent #

11.11 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets #

11.12 - San Diego, CA @ SODA Bar #

11.15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre #

* with The Front Bottoms

# with Cuffed Up

+ with Tres Leches

