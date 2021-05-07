The Joy Formidable Share 'Back To Nothing'

The Joy Formidable have released a brand new track called "Back To Nothing". The song is the second single from their forthcoming album, "Into The Blue".
Lead singer and guitarist Ritzy Bryan had the following to say, "'Back To Nothing' takes a stance on self-compassion, realizing your worth & your boundaries and deciding not to give your love to an undeserving other."
"Back To Nothing" is the follow up to the album's title track which was released last month. The new album is set to hit stores on August 20th. Stream the new single below:
