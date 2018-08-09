News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Church Announce Starfish 30th Anniversary Tour

08-09-2018
The Church

The Church have announced that they will be launching a North American tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their "Starfish" album which featured their breakout hit "'Under The Milky Way."

The band will be making an appearance at the Music Tastes Good Fest in Long Beach, Ca on September 30th and will kick off the tour on October 1st in San Francisco at The Chapel.

The special dates will feature the band performing the album in its entirely, as well as selected songs from their entire 38 year career. See the newly announced dates below:

Tour Dates:
Sept. 30 - Long Beach, CA - Music Tastes Good Fest
Oct. 1 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
Oct. 3 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater
Oct. 4 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret
Oct. 5 - Seattle, WA - The Triple Door
Oct. 6 - Seattle, WA - The Triple Door
Oct. 9 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up
Oct. 11 - Boulder, CO - The Fox Theatre
Oct. 12 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's FoCo
Oct. 14 - Kansas City, MO - recordBar
Oct. 15 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club
Oct. 16 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
Oct. 17 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
Oct. 19 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland, Ballroom
Oct. 20 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern
Oct. 21 - Montreal, QC - Cafe Campus
Oct. 23 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
Oct. 24 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live
Oct. 25 & 26 - New York, NY - City Winery


Related Stories


The Church Announce Starfish 30th Anniversary Tour

Metal Church Officially Add Stet Howard To Their Lineup

Eric Church Announces Final Tour Dates Of The Year

The Church Announce U.S. Summer Tour Dates

The Agonist Release Video For Cover of Hozier's Take Me To Church

More The Church News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC Album Speculation Fueled By Studio Photo- Slash To Play Special Show At Iconic Music Club- Rob Zombie And Marilyn Manson Forced To Cancel Show At Last Minute- more

Dave Grohl Previews 23 Minute Solo Song 'Play'- Toto Answering Weezer Back With Release Of Hash Pipe Cover- Phil Collins Plays Well With Robert Plant, Clapton, McCartney- more

AC/DC New Album Rumors Heating Up- Foreigner Announce More Reunion Shows With Original Members- Iron Maiden Respond To Songwriting Lawsuit- Dave Grohl- more

Reunited Guns N' Roses Want To Make New Music Says Slash- Smashing Pumpkins Jam With Courtney Love At Anniversary Show- Rolling Stones Bring In Almost $238 Million- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
AC/DC Album Speculation Fueled By Studio Photo

Slash To Play Special Show At Iconic Music Club

Rob Zombie And Marilyn Manson Forced To Cancel Show At Last Minute

Twenty One Pilots Conclude Video Trilogy With 'Levitate'

Aerosmith's First Touring Van Discovered In The Woods

The Church Announce Starfish 30th Anniversary Tour

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Celebrates 60th Birthday On Stage

The Doors Share Rough Mix Of 'Hello, I Love You'

Evanescence Announce Synthesis Live Release

September Mourning, Kaleido and Charcoal Tongue Announce Tour

Alex Chilton And Peter Holsapple Lost 1970s Recordings To Be Released

Dave Grohl Previews 23 Minute Solo Song 'Play'

Toto Answering Weezer Back With Release Of Hash Pipe Cover

Phil Collins Plays Well With Robert Plant, Clapton, McCartney For Box Set

Mick Fleetwood Talks Fleetwood Mac Tour Without Lindsey Buckingham

High On Fire Stream Lemmy Inspired Title Song To New Album

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.