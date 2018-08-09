The Church Announce Starfish 30th Anniversary Tour

The Church have announced that they will be launching a North American tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their "Starfish" album which featured their breakout hit "'Under The Milky Way."

The band will be making an appearance at the Music Tastes Good Fest in Long Beach, Ca on September 30th and will kick off the tour on October 1st in San Francisco at The Chapel.

The special dates will feature the band performing the album in its entirely, as well as selected songs from their entire 38 year career. See the newly announced dates below:

Tour Dates:

Sept. 30 - Long Beach, CA - Music Tastes Good Fest

Oct. 1 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

Oct. 3 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

Oct. 4 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret

Oct. 5 - Seattle, WA - The Triple Door

Oct. 6 - Seattle, WA - The Triple Door

Oct. 9 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up

Oct. 11 - Boulder, CO - The Fox Theatre

Oct. 12 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's FoCo

Oct. 14 - Kansas City, MO - recordBar

Oct. 15 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

Oct. 16 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

Oct. 17 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

Oct. 19 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland, Ballroom

Oct. 20 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

Oct. 21 - Montreal, QC - Cafe Campus

Oct. 23 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

Oct. 24 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

Oct. 25 & 26 - New York, NY - City Winery





Related Stories

Metal Church Officially Add Stet Howard To Their Lineup

Eric Church Announces Final Tour Dates Of The Year

The Church Announce U.S. Summer Tour Dates

The Agonist Release Video For Cover of Hozier's Take Me To Church

More The Church News

Share this article



