Video From Pearl Jam's Summer Tour Kick Off Goes Online
08-10-2018
(hennemusic) Pearl Jam opened their brief summer US tour with the first of two shows at Seattle's Safeco Field on August 8. The band delivered a 33-song set that delivered tracks from throughout their career alongside covers of tunes by Neil Young ("Throw Your Hatred Down" and "Rockin' In The Free World"), Little Steven (I Am A Patriot"), The White Stripes ("We're Going To Be Friends"), The Beatles ("Help" and "I've Got A Feeling"), Pink Floyd ("Comfortably Numb") and a guest appearance by Seattle singer-songwriter Brandi Carlisle on her song "Again Today."
