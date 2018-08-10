Video From Pearl Jam's Summer Tour Kick Off Goes Online

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam opened their brief summer US tour with the first of two shows at Seattle's Safeco Field on August 8. The band delivered a 33-song set that delivered tracks from throughout their career alongside covers of tunes by Neil Young ("Throw Your Hatred Down" and "Rockin' In The Free World"), Little Steven (I Am A Patriot"), The White Stripes ("We're Going To Be Friends"), The Beatles ("Help" and "I've Got A Feeling"), Pink Floyd ("Comfortably Numb") and a guest appearance by Seattle singer-songwriter Brandi Carlisle on her song "Again Today."



Billed as "The Home Shows" with an effort to raise funds for local homelessness initiatives, Rolling Stone reports the pair of concerts have raised $11.5 million for the cause so far.



Opening with 1995's "Long Road", the theme of community ran throughout the evening, with Eddie Vedder revealing the inspiration behind one of their biggest hits, "Even Flow", was an encounter with a homeless man almost thirty years ago.



"He just looked interesting," Vedder told the crowd. "His name was Eddie, and he was a large African-American man. A Vietnam vet. We spent some time talking and we had some good moments. Other days, he wasn't there, and I could see him fighting."



Returning home for the road, the rocker reconnected with Eddie under the Alaskan Way Viaduct, "and that's when I really lost him," added the singer. "And he never got to hear this song or know he was a part of it. The important thing to do is elevate the understanding and empathy toward our homelessness." here.

