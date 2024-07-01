Pearl Jam Cancel More Shows Due To illness

Illness continues to sideline Pearl Jam, with the band announcing that they have been forced to cancel two concerts that were scheduled to take place this week in Berlin.

The band had previously cancelled their June 29th concert at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. They took to social media to break the bad news to fans about the additional cancelled shows.

They shared, "We are sorry to share that the Pearl Jam concerts scheduled for Tuesday, July 2nd and Wednesday, July 3rd in Berlin are cancelled. Despite everyone's best efforts, the band has yet to make a full recovery.

"The impacts of this decision are not lost on us. We feel deeply that so many people spend their time, money, and emotional energy to get tickets and then to come see the band and it is heart wrenching to have to disappoint you. We also appreciate the many people whose hard work goes into making these shows happen.

"Please trust we never take these decisions lightly and try to do everything possible to show up for you all. We wish a reschedule had been possible for this tour leg and hope to come back to Berlin soon.

"Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

"Thank you for continued understanding and support, it means the world."

