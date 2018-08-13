|
Alice In Chains Stream New Song 'Never Fade'
08-13-2018
(hennemusic) Alice In Chains have released an online stream of their single "Never Fade" as the latest preview to the August 24th release of their sixth album, "Rainier Fog."
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
