Alice In Chains Stream New Song 'Never Fade'

08-13-2018
Alice In Chains

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains have released an online stream of their single "Never Fade" as the latest preview to the August 24th release of their sixth album, "Rainier Fog."

The tune follows "So Far Under" and the lead track, "The One You Know", as the third song issued ahead of the project's late summer arrival. Alice In Chains recorded their first album in five years at Seattle's Studio X, the same facility where they tracked 1995's self-titled album (back when the studio was known as Bad Animals); the recording process also saw the band spend time at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles and at the Nashville studio of producer Nick Raskulinecz.

"Rainier Fog" will be available digitally, as well as on CD and limited-edition double 180-gram clear LP with white and black splatter - available only from the band's online store. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


