Megadeth New Album Plans Revealed By Dave Mustaine

(hennemusic) Megadeth frontman and cofounder Dave Mustaine is sharing the group's plans for a new album as they continue to celebrate their 35th anniversary this year.

Asked if the thrash metal veterans are currently working on new music, Mustaine tells Guitar World: "Yes, actually, we are. We have been for a few weeks now. All the band members are at home writing stuff and putting it in the same spot, keeping all the riffs centralized in one place. And anybody can access anybody's stuff. And then once we're done I'll start assembling everything."

Can fans expect to see new Megadeth music in 2019? "Absolutely. For sure," adds the rocker. "A whole new record, I would say the chances are probably 95 percent. And at least one new song, I'd say it's 100 percent. No question."

The project would mark the follow-up to 2016's "Dystopia", which debuted at No.3 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release while the album's title track won the band their first-ever Grammy Award in the Best Metal Performance category at the 2017 event. Read more here.

