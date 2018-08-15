Lindsey Buckingham Announces Post Fleetwood Mac Tour

(hennemusic) Lindsey Buckingham has announced North America dates for his first tour since a split from Fleetwood Mac earlier this year that saw him fired from the band.

The guitarist will hit the road across North America - starting October 7 in Portland, OR - in support of a new collection, "Solo Anthology - The Best of Lindsey Buckingham."

Due October 5, the 3CD career-spanning set includes a pair of previously unreleased tracks, "Hunger" and "Ride This Road", as well as live versions of solo and Fleetwood Mac hits; the package will also be issued as an abridged single disc set and digitally, with a 6LP vinyl edition to follow on November 30.

"My goal has always been to continue to take risks, to continue to aspire to be an artist," says Buckingham. "Nowhere is this more strongly represented than in my solo endeavors. I'm one who likes to look forward, not back. But curating this compilation album - creativity spanning three decades - turned out to be surprisingly cathartic. For the first time I was able to appreciate the cohesive thread running through the body of work, and I'm proud of how fresh and vital it all remains. I hope those listening to this album enjoy it as much as I enjoyed putting it together!" See the dates and read more here.

