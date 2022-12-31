Lindsey Buckingham Canceled Tour Dates Due To Health Issues (2022 In Review)

Social media capture

Lindsey Buckingham Canceled Tour Dates Due To Health Issues was a top 22 story from Oct. 2022: Former Fleetwood Mac star Lindsey Buckingham has been forced to cancel the remaining dates of his UK/European tour due to ongoing health issues.

Buckingham was scheduled to perform in Glasgow, Liverpool and Dublin this week. His camp broke the news via Twitter with the following tweet, "Due to ongoing health issues, Lindsey is regrettably having to cancel the remaining shows on his current European tour.

"Refunds will be available from the point of purchase. Lindsey sends his deepest apologies to all of his fans who were planning to attend and hopes to return to Europe in the future."

