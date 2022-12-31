Lindsey Buckingham Canceled Tour Dates Due To Health Issues (2022 In Review)

Lindsey Buckingham Canceled Tour Dates Due To Health Issues was a top 22 story from Oct. 2022: Former Fleetwood Mac star Lindsey Buckingham has been forced to cancel the remaining dates of his UK/European tour due to ongoing health issues.
Buckingham was scheduled to perform in Glasgow, Liverpool and Dublin this week. His camp broke the news via Twitter with the following tweet, "Due to ongoing health issues, Lindsey is regrettably having to cancel the remaining shows on his current European tour.
"Refunds will be available from the point of purchase. Lindsey sends his deepest apologies to all of his fans who were planning to attend and hopes to return to Europe in the future."
Eagles' Timothy B. Schmit Recruits Lindsey Buckingham For 'Simple Man' (2022 In Review)
Lindsey Buckingham Cancels Tour Dates Due To Health Issues
Lindsey Buckingham Postpones Tour Due To COVID-19
Eagles' Timothy B. Schmit Recruits Lindsey Buckingham For 'Simple Man'
Lindsey Buckingham Music and Merch
Queen's Brian May Knighted- David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen Club Days- Metallica Unplug For UFO Classic- New Year's Eve Live TV Special- more.
Wolfgang Van Halen Going It Alone On New Mammoth WVH Album- Metallica Team With Fender Play For New Collection- more
Nita Strauss Recovering From Surgery- God Forbid To Release Reunion Concert And Share First Video- more
David Lee Roth Reminisces About Eddie Van Halen- Metallica Unplug For Thin Lizzy Classic- Sammy Hagar Jams With Mick Fleetwood- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Laughs Off Miming Accusations- K.K. Hesitated Going To Judas Priest Rock Hall Induction -Iron Maiden- more
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Live at the Fillmore (1997)
Root 66: Brother Brothers, 3 Pairs of Boots, John McCutcheon and Ethan Daniel Davidson
Rock Reads: Elton John, Rob Halford, John Lennon, Sun Records, Frank Zappa, more
Queen's Brian May Knighted By King Charles III
Hemorage Tour Bus Mobile Stage Destroyed By Drunk Driver
Clutch Share Video From Wacken Open Air 2022
Sammy Hagar Approached To Do A Van Halen Residency (2022 In Review)
Ozzy Believes David Lee Roth Has 'Lost A Couple Bolts' (2022 In Review)
Roger Waters Couldn't Care Less About AC/DC Or Eddie Van Halen (2022 In Review)
Country Music Legend Loretta Lynn Dead At 90 (2022 In Review)
Dead & Company Announced Farewell Tour (2022 In Review)