Thrice Streaming New Song 'Only Us'

Thrice have released a lyric video for their brand new song "Only Us". The track comes from the veteran band's forthcoming album "Palms", which is set to hit stores on September 14th.

Frontman Dustin Kensrue had this to say about the song, "'Only Us' came from thinking about how we're so easily divided into 'us' and 'them,' when really we have an inherent ability to care for those in our group, and the parameters for who falls into that group are extremely flexible.

"It's about how the things that we think separate us are actually inconsequential, and if we could broaden the idea of 'us' to include all people, it would help us to build a more loving and civil society." Watch the video here.





