News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Thrice Streaming New Song 'Only Us'

08-15-2018
Thrice

Thrice have released a lyric video for their brand new song "Only Us". The track comes from the veteran band's forthcoming album "Palms", which is set to hit stores on September 14th.

Frontman Dustin Kensrue had this to say about the song, "'Only Us' came from thinking about how we're so easily divided into 'us' and 'them,' when really we have an inherent ability to care for those in our group, and the parameters for who falls into that group are extremely flexible.

"It's about how the things that we think separate us are actually inconsequential, and if we could broaden the idea of 'us' to include all people, it would help us to build a more loving and civil society." Watch the video here.


Related Stories


Thrice Streaming New Song 'Only Us'

Thrice Release New Video and Announce Album

Thrice Release Music Video For 'Hurricane'

More Thrice News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Journey's Steve Perry New Album Details Revealed- Lindsey Buckingham Announces Post Fleetwood Mac Tour- Megalife: The Autobiography Of Nick Menza Set For Release- more

Megadeth New Album Plans Revealed By Dave Mustaine- Stryper's Oz Fox Suffers Seizure On Stage- Led Zeppelin Stream 'The Ocean' From 'The Song Remains The Same' Reissue- more

Guns N' Roses Members Think New Album Is Good Idea- Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Does Surprise Jam With Billy Joel- I Killed The Prom Queen Announce One Off Reunion- more

AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio- Dave Grohl Releases Video Of Full Epic New Song Performance- Ace Frehley Streams New Song- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Journey's Steve Perry New Album Details Revealed

Lindsey Buckingham Announces Post Fleetwood Mac Tour

Megalife: The Autobiography Of Nick Menza Set For Release

Aerosmith To Rock Late Night TV

Thrice Streaming New Song 'Only Us'

John Lennon Imagine Film Expanded and Restored For Movie Theater Release

Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Releases Video Promo For Special Event

Whitechapel Announce This Is Exile Anniversary Tour

Anathema Announce Internal Landscapes Release

We're Still Here: Johnny Cash's Bitter Tears Revisited DVD Announced

Singled Out: Grex's Martha

Megadeth New Album Plans Revealed By Dave Mustaine

Stryper's Oz Fox Suffers Seizure On Stage

Led Zeppelin Stream 'The Ocean' From 'The Song Remains The Same' Reissue

Aerosmith's Residency Plans Revealed By Joe Perry

The Dead Daisies Announce Winter Tour Including Unplugged Set

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.