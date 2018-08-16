Mastodon Plotting Next Studio Album

"You hear somebody noodling, and you're like, 'Oh, what's that?' Whenever the ears perk up to either Brent Hinds or Bill Kelliher doing something backstage. That's always a nice little surprise."

He then added, "Once we get home, and we decompress from the Emperor Of Sand tour cycle, sometime early next year, we'll start dumping out the riffs and seeing what's new and seeing what's fresh and what we're digging on. Then we'll just start working - do what we normally do."





Related Stories

Metallica Was Right About Napster Says Mastodon Star

Mastodon And Dinosaur Jr Announce North American Tour

Mastodon Release Animated Clandestiny Video

Mastodon And Primus Announce U.S. Tour

Mastodon Win Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance

Singled Out: Legend of The Seagullmen (Tool and Mastodon)

Metallica, QOSTA and Mastodon Lead Rock Grammy Nominations

Mastodon's Brent Hinds To Miss Legend Of The Seagullmen NYE Show

Mastodon Streaming Full Length Emperor Of Sand Documentary

More Mastodon News

Share this article



