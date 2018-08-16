|
Nonpoint Release 'Chaos and Earthquakes' Video
08-16-2018
Nonpoint have released a new video for their song "Chaos and Earthquakes." The track comes from the group's forthcoming album "X", which will hit stores on August 24th".
"But this video is the closest I've ever seen us get to capturing all of them in one so well. The director Eric Richter and his team really caught lighting in a bottle with the band's performance and the vision of the music in this video brilliantly." Watch the clip here.
