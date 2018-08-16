Nonpoint Release 'Chaos and Earthquakes' Video

Nonpoint have released a new video for their song "Chaos and Earthquakes." The track comes from the group's forthcoming album "X", which will hit stores on August 24th".



Frontman Elias Soriano had the following to say about the new visual, "We've had our moments in videos before when we capture the vision, or attitude and even the energy of our live shows.

"But this video is the closest I've ever seen us get to capturing all of them in one so well. The director Eric Richter and his team really caught lighting in a bottle with the band's performance and the vision of the music in this video brilliantly." Watch the clip here.





