Nonpoint Release Remember Me (A Frontlines Tribute) Video

Nonpoint have released a music called "Remember Me (A Frontlines Tribute)" that pays tribute to frontline workers and first responders in the Covid-19 pandemic.

The band, who are currently working on new music to be released later this year, had the following to say, "This Frontlines tribute aptly named 'Remember Me' edited by artist and creator Francesca Ludikar is 233 essential workers made up of nurses, doctors, EMT's, first responders, local and federal law enforcement, firefighters, military, postal, shipping, grocery, essential store workers, fans and their children who took part in what will go down in Nonpoint history as our biggest thank you for the sometimes thankless sacrifice you all make for us.

"This is our sincerest appreciation for everyone in the fight with us against the pandemic. We couldn't do this without you. We will always remember you". Watch the video below:





