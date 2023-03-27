Nonpoint Cancel Festival Appearances To Join Mudvayne, Coal Chamber Tour

(OMG) Nonpoint announced that they will be joining Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, Gwar and Butcher Babies on 'The Psychotherapy Sessions Tour' this summer. In light of this announcement, Nonpoint will not be able to play Bloodstock and Germany Summerbreeze festival this year.
"HERE WE GO AGAIN! Mudvayne was one of our first tours when we were just starting out so we have been friends for years. It's going to be great to tour with our friends again. Not to mention the rest of the tour package. With this kind of lineup we expect the pits to be insane!" says the band's frontman Elias Soriano.
The band recently released their new single "Heartless" to all major platforms. The song was produced by Chris Collier, the mind behind Korn's #1 album on Top Hard Rock Albums on Billboard, and released on Nonpoint's independent record label, 361 Degrees Records. Currently, the band is on tour with Blacktop Mojo and Sumo Cyco on 'The Emerald Cities Tour.'
2023 The Emerald Cities Tour Dates:
March 21st - Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck
March 22nd - Tulsa, OK @ Vanguard
March 24th - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
March 25th - Dallas, TX @ Trees
March 26th - San Antonio, TX @ Rock Box
2023 The Psychotherapy Sessions Tour
July 20th - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 21st - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORDIA Credit Union Amphitheater
July 23rd - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 25th - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 26th - Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
July 28th - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 29th - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
July 30th - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
August 1st - Syracuse, NY @ St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
August 2nd - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
August 4th - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
August 5th - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 6th - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Center
August 8th - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
August 9th - Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
August 12th - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
August 13th - Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 15th - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
August 16th - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amp
August 17th - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
August 19th - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
August 20th - Reno, NV @ Grand Theater at The Grand Sierra Resort
August 22nd - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
August 23rd - Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheatre
August 25th - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
August 26th - Englewood, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheater
Nonpoint Announce Twisted Wizard of Oz Themed Tour
Nonpoint Release Remember Me (A Frontlines Tribute) Video
Staind And Godsmack Announce Coheadlining Tour- Eric Clapton Announces North American Tour- Candlebox Announce Farewell Tour- more
Jason Bonham May Have Found Unreleased Led Zeppelin Recordings- Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron Denies Foo Fighters Rumor- more
100 Drummers Rock Foo Fighters' My Hero in Tribute To Taylor Hawkins- Night Ranger's Jack Blades Hospitalized- more
Caught In The Act: Larkin Poe Rock Chicago
Hot In The City: More Arizona Spring Concerts
Sites and Sounds: Beale Street Music Festival
Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak
The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher
Staind And Godsmack Announce Coheadlining Tour
GoFundMe Set Up for Daughter of Saliva's Guitarist Wayne Swinny After his Death
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Announce UK Arena Tour
Sass Jordan Honors Taylor Hawkins With Classic 'High Road Easy' Performance Stream
The War And Treaty To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live
They Might Be Giants Add Dates To UK Tour
Crawlers Share New Single 'That Time of The Year Always'
Spark Of Life Release New Single 'Memmer?... U Memmer!'