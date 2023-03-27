Nonpoint Cancel Festival Appearances To Join Mudvayne, Coal Chamber Tour

(OMG) Nonpoint announced that they will be joining Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, Gwar and Butcher Babies on 'The Psychotherapy Sessions Tour' this summer. In light of this announcement, Nonpoint will not be able to play Bloodstock and Germany Summerbreeze festival this year.

"HERE WE GO AGAIN! Mudvayne was one of our first tours when we were just starting out so we have been friends for years. It's going to be great to tour with our friends again. Not to mention the rest of the tour package. With this kind of lineup we expect the pits to be insane!" says the band's frontman Elias Soriano.

The band recently released their new single "Heartless" to all major platforms. The song was produced by Chris Collier, the mind behind Korn's #1 album on Top Hard Rock Albums on Billboard, and released on Nonpoint's independent record label, 361 Degrees Records. Currently, the band is on tour with Blacktop Mojo and Sumo Cyco on 'The Emerald Cities Tour.'

2023 The Emerald Cities Tour Dates:

March 21st - Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck

March 22nd - Tulsa, OK @ Vanguard

March 24th - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

March 25th - Dallas, TX @ Trees

March 26th - San Antonio, TX @ Rock Box

2023 The Psychotherapy Sessions Tour

July 20th - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 21st - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORDIA Credit Union Amphitheater

July 23rd - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 25th - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 26th - Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

July 28th - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 29th - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 30th - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

August 1st - Syracuse, NY @ St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 2nd - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 4th - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

August 5th - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 6th - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Center

August 8th - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

August 9th - Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

August 12th - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

August 13th - Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 15th - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

August 16th - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amp

August 17th - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

August 19th - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

August 20th - Reno, NV @ Grand Theater at The Grand Sierra Resort

August 22nd - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

August 23rd - Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheatre

August 25th - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

August 26th - Englewood, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheater

