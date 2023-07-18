Nonpoint Show their Comic Side With 'A Million Watts' Video

(OMG) Nonpoint released their latest track "A Million Watts" today alongside the official music video. The band decided to take a different approach with this video and show the fun, creative, and comical side of the band.

The single was produced by Chris Collier, the mind behind Korn's #1 album on Top Hard Rock Albums on Billboard. Chris has quickly become a force in the industry... Now he is shaking things up with Nonpoint in the studio like never before.

"A Million Watts" is the 3rd single from the forthcoming Heartless EP due out on Nov 17, 2023. The EP will be available digitally and as a limited edition cassette along with a Nonpoint branded cassette player.

