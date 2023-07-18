(OMG) Nonpoint released their latest track "A Million Watts" today alongside the official music video. The band decided to take a different approach with this video and show the fun, creative, and comical side of the band.
The single was produced by Chris Collier, the mind behind Korn's #1 album on Top Hard Rock Albums on Billboard. Chris has quickly become a force in the industry... Now he is shaking things up with Nonpoint in the studio like never before.
"A Million Watts" is the 3rd single from the forthcoming Heartless EP due out on Nov 17, 2023. The EP will be available digitally and as a limited edition cassette along with a Nonpoint branded cassette player.
Nonpoint Announce New Single 'A Million Watts'
Nonpoint Cancel Festival Appearances To Join Mudvayne, Coal Chamber Tour
Nonpoint Announce Twisted Wizard of Oz Themed Tour
Nonpoint Release Remember Me (A Frontlines Tribute) Video
Paul McCartney Launching 'A Life in Lyrics ' Podcast- Godsmack Expand North American Tour- Queensryche Go AI- more
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Announces Fall Headline Tour- Joe Bonamassa Announces U.S. Spring Tour- more
Jason Aldean Thanks Fans After Being Forced To Cut Concert Short- Dan + Shay Are No. 1 Most Added at Country Radio- Taylor Swift- more
38 Special - Live at Rockpalast 1981
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Snacks for Your Road Trip
Road Trip: Keep it Salty! A Visit to Saltville, Virginia
Paul McCartney Launching 'A Life in Lyrics ' Podcast
Godsmack Expand North American Tour
Queensryche Go AI For 'Tormentum' Video
Left to Suffer Unleash 'Consistent Suffering' Video
Nonpoint Show their Comic Side With 'A Million Watts' Video
Singled Out: Phil Aiken's Lesser Lights
Jason Aldean Thanks Fans After Being Forced To Cut Concert Short
Classic Tales Of Yes Tour Coming This Fall