Nonpoint Announce New Single 'A Million Watts'

(OMG) Nonpoint will release their latest track "A Million Watts" on July 14th. The single was produced by Chris Collier, the mind behind Korn's #1 album on Top Hard Rock Albums on Billboard. Chris has quickly become a force in the industry... Now he is shaking things up with Nonpoint in the studio like never before.
"A Million Watts" is the 3rd single from the forthcoming Heartless EP due out on Nov 17, 2023. The EP will be available digitally and as a limited edition cassette along with a Nonpoint branded cassette player.
Following the release of "A Million Watts," Nonpoint will be heading out on tour with Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, Gwar and Butcher Babies This Summer!
Jul 15 - Cumberland MD - Rock The mountains
Jul 18 - Savannah, GA - Victory North
w/Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR and Butcher Babies
Jul 20 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheater
Jul 21 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater
Jul 23 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Jul 25 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Jul 26 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Jul 28 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Jul 29 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavillion
Jul 30 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Aug 1 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug 2 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug 4 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
Aug 5 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug 6 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug 8 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Aug 9 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center
Aug 10- Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Ampitheater
Aug 12 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug 13 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug 15 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Aug 16 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amp
Aug 17 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
Aug 19 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavillion
Aug 20 - Reno, NV - Grand Theater at the Grand Sierra Resort
Aug-21 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory (Supporting GWAR headline)
Aug 22 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Aug 23 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheatre
Aug 25 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Aug 26 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Sept 6 - VA International Raceway - Blue Ridge Rockfest pre-party
