Nonpoint Announce New Single 'A Million Watts'

(OMG) Nonpoint will release their latest track "A Million Watts" on July 14th. The single was produced by Chris Collier, the mind behind Korn's #1 album on Top Hard Rock Albums on Billboard. Chris has quickly become a force in the industry... Now he is shaking things up with Nonpoint in the studio like never before.

"A Million Watts" is the 3rd single from the forthcoming Heartless EP due out on Nov 17, 2023. The EP will be available digitally and as a limited edition cassette along with a Nonpoint branded cassette player.

Following the release of "A Million Watts," Nonpoint will be heading out on tour with Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, Gwar and Butcher Babies This Summer!

Jul 15 - Cumberland MD - Rock The mountains

Jul 18 - Savannah, GA - Victory North

w/Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR and Butcher Babies

Jul 20 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheater

Jul 21 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

Jul 23 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Jul 25 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Jul 26 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Jul 28 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Jul 29 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavillion

Jul 30 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Aug 1 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug 2 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug 4 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Aug 5 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 6 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug 8 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Aug 9 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

Aug 10- Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Ampitheater

Aug 12 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug 13 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug 15 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Aug 16 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amp

Aug 17 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug 19 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavillion

Aug 20 - Reno, NV - Grand Theater at the Grand Sierra Resort

Aug-21 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory (Supporting GWAR headline)

Aug 22 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Aug 23 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheatre

Aug 25 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Aug 26 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Sept 6 - VA International Raceway - Blue Ridge Rockfest pre-party

