Tarja Turunen Releases 'Die Alive' Performance Video

Tarja Turunen has released a brand new live video of her performance of the song "Die Alive", which comes from her recently released new live package "Act II".

The new release is presented in two parts with part one captured in front of a small audience of 20 fans at London's Metropolis Studios last June and part two was recording during her set at Milan's Teatro della Luna Allago in November of 2016.

She had this to say, "Act II is not a live video, it is a live art video and you are free to discuss it very controversially - which is exactly what I want. Turn off the lights, volume up and dive into the show!" Watch the video here.





