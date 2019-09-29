Tarja Turunen Can't See Working With Nightwish Again

Nightwish fans were excited when Tarja Turunen reunited with her former bandmate Marco Hietala at a concert in Finland at the end of 2017, but she says that she does not see herself reuniting with the band in any form.

Tarja was asked by Kerrang! that after of reuniting with Marco at that show, could she see collaborating with the band in some form, whether a live performance, tour or possibly even and album and she responded:

"I know a lot of fans would love to see something happen, but it's a very long distance away... Personally, I don't see anything happening with me and them, to be perfectly honest.

"Marco came a little later into the band; he wasn't there since the beginning. He was always a guy I was close to. Me and Tuomas Holopainen, however, haven't seen each other in a long time... but we have been in touch. It's not bad. The past is what it is; we can't change that. We can only change the future."





