.

Tarja Turunen Can't See Working With Nightwish Again

K. Wiggins | 09-29-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Tarja Turunen

Nightwish fans were excited when Tarja Turunen reunited with her former bandmate Marco Hietala at a concert in Finland at the end of 2017, but she says that she does not see herself reuniting with the band in any form.

Tarja was asked by Kerrang! that after of reuniting with Marco at that show, could she see collaborating with the band in some form, whether a live performance, tour or possibly even and album and she responded:

"I know a lot of fans would love to see something happen, but it's a very long distance away... Personally, I don't see anything happening with me and them, to be perfectly honest.

"Marco came a little later into the band; he wasn't there since the beginning. He was always a guy I was close to. Me and Tuomas Holopainen, however, haven't seen each other in a long time... but we have been in touch. It's not bad. The past is what it is; we can't change that. We can only change the future."


Related Stories


Tarja Turunen Can't See Working With Nightwish Again

Tarja Turunen Discusses Collaborations On New Album

Tarja Turunen Streaming New Song 'Dead Promises'

Tarja Turunen Releases 'Die Alive' Performance Video

Tarja Turunen Announces 'Act II' Live Package

More Tarja Turunen News

Tarja Turunen Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ginger Baker's Family Gives Update On His Health- Ghost's Tobias Forge Reveals Band's 2020 Plans- Queen and Adam Lambert Headline Global Citizen Festival- more


Reviews
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Toto

KANSAS Live In Arizona

David Crosby & Friends Live

Road Trip: Some Like it Hot: Pucker Butt Pepper Company

Caught In The Act: Live, Bush and Our Lady Peace's Altimate Tour

advertisement


Latest News
Ginger Baker's Family Gives Update On His Health

Ghost's Tobias Forge Reveals Band's 2020 Plans

Queen and Adam Lambert Headline Global Citizen Festival

Sixx:AM Tackle Opioid Abuse With New Song' Talk To Me'

Tarja Turunen Can't See Working With Nightwish Again

The Band Detail Expanded 50th Anniversary Reissues Of 2nd Album

Issues Recruit RuPaul's Drag Race Star For 'Flexin' Video

Bayside Streaming New Song 'Bury Me'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.