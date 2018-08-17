DevilDriver's Early Albums Remastered For Reissue

DevilDriver have announced that remastered versions of their first five albums are set to be reissued on CD as well as make their debut on splatter vinyl on September 28th.

The reissues were remastered by Andy Pearce and will include the following albums: DevilDriver (2003), The Fury Of Our Maker's Hand (2005), The Last Kind Words (2007), Pray For Villains (2009) and Beast (2011).

The new campaign will also mark the first time the group's first four albums will be made available on vinyl. Frontman Dez Fafara has released an unboxing video for the vinyl collection. Watch it here.





