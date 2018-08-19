Pink Floyd Streaming Video For Rarity Single

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming video of "Not Now John", the only single issued from the band's 1983 collection, "The Final Cut." Originally planned as a soundtrack to the group's 1982 film, "The Wall", the album morphed into an anti-war themed project helmed by Roger Waters following the UK's involvement in a ten-week war with Argentina over two British dependent territories in the South Atlantic: the Falkland Islands, and its territorial dependency, the South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.



The lone song on the album that features guitarist David Gilmour as the lead vocalist while bassist Waters sings the refrains and interludes, "Not Now John" reached No. 30 in the UK as "The Final Cut" topped the charts there and in several other countries, including Sweden, Norway, Germany and France.



With Gilmour unhappy about the direction and content on "The Final Cut" - the only Pink Floyd album to not include keyboardist Richard Wright - the guitarist went on to record and tour behind his second solo effort, 1984's "About Face", while Waters did the same with "The Pros And Cons Of Hitch Hiking" and drummer Nick Mason issued his second record, "Profiles", in 1985.



Waters went on to resign from Pink Floyd in 1985 while launching a failed legal battle for control of the legendary UK band's name; Gilmour stepped up to lead the band's first post-Waters album, 1987's "A Momentary Lapse Of Reason", and accompanying world tour.



Following Wright's passing in 2008, Pink Floyd released their final album, "The Endless River", in 2014. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Pink Floyd Share Rare 1968 Performance Video Footage

Pink Floyd Release Animated 'One Of These Days' Video

The Very Best Of Pink Floyd Making Vinyl Debut

Pink Floyd Stream First Official Video To Feature David Gilmour

Rare Early Pink Floyd Music Video Released Online

Pink Floyd Star Announces Solo Box Set

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason To Play Band's Vintage Songs On Tour

Pink Floyd Star Plays Band's Vintage Material At Tour Opener

Pink Floyd Star Launching His Own Tribute Band- KISS Star Paul Stanley To Give Commencement Address- Anthrax Action Figure- TesseracT and more

More Pink Floyd News

Share this article



