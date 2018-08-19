|
Pink Floyd Streaming Video For Rarity Single
08-19-2018
(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming video of "Not Now John", the only single issued from the band's 1983 collection, "The Final Cut." Originally planned as a soundtrack to the group's 1982 film, "The Wall", the album morphed into an anti-war themed project helmed by Roger Waters following the UK's involvement in a ten-week war with Argentina over two British dependent territories in the South Atlantic: the Falkland Islands, and its territorial dependency, the South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
