Pink Floyd Streaming Video For Rarity Single

08-19-2018
Pink Floyd

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming video of "Not Now John", the only single issued from the band's 1983 collection, "The Final Cut." Originally planned as a soundtrack to the group's 1982 film, "The Wall", the album morphed into an anti-war themed project helmed by Roger Waters following the UK's involvement in a ten-week war with Argentina over two British dependent territories in the South Atlantic: the Falkland Islands, and its territorial dependency, the South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

The lone song on the album that features guitarist David Gilmour as the lead vocalist while bassist Waters sings the refrains and interludes, "Not Now John" reached No. 30 in the UK as "The Final Cut" topped the charts there and in several other countries, including Sweden, Norway, Germany and France.

With Gilmour unhappy about the direction and content on "The Final Cut" - the only Pink Floyd album to not include keyboardist Richard Wright - the guitarist went on to record and tour behind his second solo effort, 1984's "About Face", while Waters did the same with "The Pros And Cons Of Hitch Hiking" and drummer Nick Mason issued his second record, "Profiles", in 1985.

Waters went on to resign from Pink Floyd in 1985 while launching a failed legal battle for control of the legendary UK band's name; Gilmour stepped up to lead the band's first post-Waters album, 1987's "A Momentary Lapse Of Reason", and accompanying world tour.

Following Wright's passing in 2008, Pink Floyd released their final album, "The Endless River", in 2014. here.

