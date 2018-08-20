Anthrax Plan Heavier Than Ever New Album

(hennemusic) Anthrax bassist Frank Bello is sharing the band's plans for the follow-up album to 2016's "For All Kings" set. The rocker tells The Salt Lake Tribune that the veteran New York thrash outfit - currently on the road with Slayer on their farewell run - were originally supposed to be writing a record right now, "but this Slayer tour came up, and you can't say no to this, because of the obvious reasons."



So instead, the group will convene in January to start the songwriting process. "We're gonna go heavy - heavier than ever, I think," says Bello. "That's just the vibe. There's an inner anger, which I think is great for songwriting.



"It's not your generic metal, let's face it. We care about our songs. It's not just that we need to put out a record, we need to put out the record. It's about living with these songs - that's why it takes us a while to write. It's about songwriting, man. It really is. It's about every little nook and cranny on that song. Anthrax has never phoned anything in, and I don't see us ever doing that."



Anthrax 's work ethic continues as they think about their twelfth studio project next year.



"There's been, like, this rebirth of people noticing the band ... and it makes you hungrier," Bello explains. "This is a very, very hungry band, Anthrax. Maybe it's our New York mentality; I don't know what it is, but there's a very fierce energy going on within the band. We can't wait to see what's next. So, if anything, we're just getting started, I think. There's a whole new generation of kids and fans coming out. I think our fanbase is growing big-time." Read more here.

