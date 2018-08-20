|
Judas Priest Planning 50th Anniversary Celebrations
08-20-2018
(hennemusic) Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford says in a new radio interview that the veteran metal icons are planning to mark the band's 50th anniversary in 2019.
