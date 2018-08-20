News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Judas Priest Planning 50th Anniversary Celebrations

08-20-2018
Judas Priest

(hennemusic) Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford says in a new radio interview that the veteran metal icons are planning to mark the band's 50th anniversary in 2019.

"We are, yes," Halford tells 93.3 WMMR Philadelphia. "We're already having these discussions every now and again in the band and with our label and with our promoters and management. We have some ideas and when we get close to solidifying something, we'll let you guys know.

"It's gonna be a great year," added the singer. "What a celebration. Another incredible milestone for Judas Priest that we're looking forward to sharing with everybody."

Formed in Birmingham, UK in 1969 and fronted by original vocalist Al Atkins, it was the arrival of Halford in 1973 and their debut album, "Rocka Rolla", a year later that launched Judas Priest on an international basis while going on to create a catalog of 18 studio albums and worldwide sales of almost 50 million copies. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Judas Priest Planning 50th Anniversary Celebrations

Judas Priest Inducted into The Hall Of Heavy Metal History

Judas Priest To Be Inducted Into The Hall Of Heavy Metal History

Judas Priest Add Dates To Firepower World Tour

Judas Priest Release 'No Surrender' Video Featuring Glenn Tipton

Judas Priest Tease 'No Surrender' Video

Judas Priest Jam Classic Song With Glenn Tipton

Judas Priest Launch Glenn Tipton Parkinson's Foundation

Temperance Movement Announce Album, Judas Priest and Deep Purple Tour

Judas Priest Jam With Former Member At European Tour Stop

More Judas Priest News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
The Eagles Have No. 1 and No. 3 Biggest Selling Albums Of All Time- Judas Priest Planning 50th Anniversary Celebrations- Pearl Jam Rock David Bowie Classic For First Time- more

Marilyn Manson Collapses On Stage- Of Mice & Men Star Austin Carlile Currently In Hospital- Slash Streaming 'Mind Your Manners'- Eric Clapton Announces Christmas Album- more

Music Legend Aretha Franklin Dead At 76- Disturbed Release New Video And Announce 'Adventurous' Album- Another AC/DC Sighting At Recording Studio- more

Journey's Steve Perry Surprise Releases New Video No Erasin'- The Kinks Stream Unreleased Song From 1968- Def Leppard and Journey Tour Already Tops $50 Million- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
The Eagles Have No. 1 and No. 3 Biggest Selling Albums Of All Time

Judas Priest Planning 50th Anniversary Celebrations

Pearl Jam Rock David Bowie Classic For First Time At Stadium Show

Iron Maiden Celebrate Conclusion Of Legacy Of The Beast tour

Anthrax Plan Heavier Than Ever New Album

Blessthefall Losing Founding Member Following Tour

Pinkish Black's Daron Beck Suffers Two Heart Attacks

Phish Forced To Cancel Curveball Festival At Last Minute

The Band Stream Remix From Big Pink 50th Anniversary Reissue

Singled Out: Letting Go's Ropeswing

Marilyn Manson Collapses On Stage During Concert

Of Mice & Men Star Austin Carlile Currently In Hospital

Slash Streaming Brand New Song 'Mind Your Manners'

Eric Clapton Announces New Christmas Album

Pink Floyd Streaming Video For Rarity Single

Alice In Chains To Be First Band To Play Atop Seattle Space Needle

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.