News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Band Stream Remix From Big Pink 50th Anniversary Reissue

08-20-2018
The Band

(hennemusic) The Band are streaming a 2018 remix of "This Wheel's On Fire" as preview to the August 31 release of multiple 50th Anniversary editions of their 1968 debut, "Music From Big Pink."

Written by bassist Rick Danko and Bob Dylan and first recorded during their famous 1967 sessions with The Band, the track appeared on the group's debut before the original version resurfaced years later on 1975's "The Basement Tapes."

"This Wheel's On Fire" was also the title of drummer Levon Helm's 1993 autobiography, where the rocker noted: "We wanted Music From Big Pink to sound like nothing anyone else was doing. This was our music, honed in isolation from the radio and contemporary trends." Read more and listen to the remix here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


The Band Stream Remix From Big Pink 50th Anniversary Reissue

The Band Expand 'Music From Big Pink' For 50th Anniversary

Dream Theater Fans Are In For A Treat With New Album Says Band

Graham Bonnet Band Stream 'Meanwhile, Back In The Garage'

The Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce 2018 Residency

Allman Brothers Band Announce Cream Of The Crop Release

The Room Announce Band Lineup Changes

Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts Won't Mind End Of The Band

Lady Antebellum Star's Son Ready To Join The Band

The Chimpz's Shawn Lyon Wants To Help Up and Coming Bands

More The Band News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
The Eagles Have No. 1 and No. 3 Biggest Selling Albums Of All Time- Judas Priest Planning 50th Anniversary Celebrations- Pearl Jam Rock David Bowie Classic For First Time- more

Marilyn Manson Collapses On Stage- Of Mice & Men Star Austin Carlile Currently In Hospital- Slash Streaming 'Mind Your Manners'- Eric Clapton Announces Christmas Album- more

Music Legend Aretha Franklin Dead At 76- Disturbed Release New Video And Announce 'Adventurous' Album- Another AC/DC Sighting At Recording Studio- more

Journey's Steve Perry Surprise Releases New Video No Erasin'- The Kinks Stream Unreleased Song From 1968- Def Leppard and Journey Tour Already Tops $50 Million- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
The Eagles Have No. 1 and No. 3 Biggest Selling Albums Of All Time

Judas Priest Planning 50th Anniversary Celebrations

Pearl Jam Rock David Bowie Classic For First Time At Stadium Show

Iron Maiden Celebrate Conclusion Of Legacy Of The Beast tour

Anthrax Plan Heavier Than Ever New Album

Blessthefall Losing Founding Member Following Tour

Pinkish Black's Daron Beck Suffers Two Heart Attacks

Phish Forced To Cancel Curveball Festival At Last Minute

The Band Stream Remix From Big Pink 50th Anniversary Reissue

Singled Out: Letting Go's Ropeswing

Marilyn Manson Collapses On Stage During Concert

Of Mice & Men Star Austin Carlile Currently In Hospital

Slash Streaming Brand New Song 'Mind Your Manners'

Eric Clapton Announces New Christmas Album

Pink Floyd Streaming Video For Rarity Single

Alice In Chains To Be First Band To Play Atop Seattle Space Needle

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.