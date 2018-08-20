The Band Stream Remix From Big Pink 50th Anniversary Reissue

(hennemusic) The Band are streaming a 2018 remix of "This Wheel's On Fire" as preview to the August 31 release of multiple 50th Anniversary editions of their 1968 debut, "Music From Big Pink."



Written by bassist Rick Danko and Bob Dylan and first recorded during their famous 1967 sessions with The Band, the track appeared on the group's debut before the original version resurfaced years later on 1975's "The Basement Tapes."



"This Wheel's On Fire" was also the title of drummer Levon Helm's 1993 autobiography, where the rocker noted: "We wanted Music From Big Pink to sound like nothing anyone else was doing. This was our music, honed in isolation from the radio and contemporary trends." Read more and listen to the remix here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





