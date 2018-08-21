|
Alice In Chains Throw First Pitch At Mariners Game
08-21-2018
(hennemusic) Alice In Chains guitarist/vocalist Jerry Cantrell was joined by the rest of the band as he threw out the first pitch prior to the August 20 game between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros at Seattle's Safeco Field, and video from the event is streaming online.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Related Stories
Alice In Chains Throw First Pitch At Mariners Game
Alice In Chains To Be First Band To Play Atop Seattle Space Needle
Alice In Chains Stream New Song 'Never Fade'
Seattle Mariners Announce Alice In Chains Night at Safeco Field
Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Streams New Solo Song 'Setting Sun'
Alice In Chains Stream New Song and Detail Forthcoming Album
Alice In Chains Add New Leg To North American Tour
Megadeth Surprise, Alice In Chains Tribute Chris Cornell, Elton John Rocks Royal Wedding, Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Debut Album, Chickenfoot Reunite and more
Alice In Chains Live Debut New Song At Carolina Rebellion
Alice In Chains Reveal Inspiration For New Song 'The One You Know'