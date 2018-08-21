Alice In Chains Throw First Pitch At Mariners Game

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains guitarist/vocalist Jerry Cantrell was joined by the rest of the band as he threw out the first pitch prior to the August 20 game between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros at Seattle's Safeco Field, and video from the event is streaming online.



The group were on hand to launch their new album, "Rainier Fog", with a listening party as part of the Major League Baseball team's first Alice In Chains Night at the ballpark ahead of the record's release on August 24.



The baseball event took place the night before the band will make Seattle history when they become the first act ever to perform 500 feet above the city at the iconic Space Needle's brand-new revolving glass floor; SiriusXM will broadcast the acoustic set exclusively on Friday, August 31 at 5 PM ET and PT. Watch it here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





