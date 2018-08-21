News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Mob Rules Stream New Song 'Children's Crusade'

08-21-2018
Mob Rules

Mob Rules have released an online stream of their new song "Children's Crusade". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Beast Reborn", which is set to be launched on August 24th.

Frontman Klaus Dirks had this to say, "Children's Crusade tells of an enigmatic movement of children, in the beginning of 13th century in Germany and France. The violent crusades to liberate Jerusalem led to no success. They pushed the people in poverty and famine. One night an angel appeared to a boy with a fateful message: Only a crowd of pure and innocent children could free the Holy Land.

"The sea behind Italy's Shores would part for them, to give way to Jerusalem. Called to lead this crusade, the boy gathered more than ten thousand young people around him.

"The arduous route took its toll, over one-third of the children died by starving or freezing on their way through the Alps. When the sea in Italy would not part, the sullen group of pilgrims broke up. Some settled in Italy, some returned home in shame. Only a few tried to continue their way on ships, to fulfill their holy mission. Foundered, captured or enslaved not a single child arrived Jerusalem in the end." Watch the video here.


Related Stories


Mob Rules Stream New Song 'Children's Crusade'

Mob Rules Release Ghost Of A Chance Video

Mob Rules Announce New Album Release Shows

More Mob Rules News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington- Killswitch Engage Announce U.S. Fall Tour- Sick Of It All Announce New Album 'Wake The Sleeping Dragon'- more

The Eagles Have No. 1 and No. 3 Biggest Selling Albums Of All Time- Judas Priest Planning 50th Anniversary Celebrations- Pearl Jam Rock David Bowie Classic For First Time- more

Marilyn Manson Collapses On Stage- Of Mice & Men Star Austin Carlile Currently In Hospital- Slash Streaming 'Mind Your Manners'- Eric Clapton Announces Christmas Album- more

Music Legend Aretha Franklin Dead At 76- Disturbed Release New Video And Announce 'Adventurous' Album- Another AC/DC Sighting At Recording Studio- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington

Killswitch Engage Announce U.S. Fall Tour

Sick Of It All Announce New Album 'Wake The Sleeping Dragon'

Joe Bonamassa Releases 'Evil Mama' Video

Yes Feat ATW Release Performance Video From 50th Anniversary Release

Alice In Chains Throw First Pitch At Mariners Game

Mushroomhead Get Shawshank Redemption With New Video

Mob Rules Stream New Song 'Children's Crusade'

The Magpie Salute Announce Fall Tour

Aerosmith Team With Rappers For MTV VMA Performance

Singled Out: Of Limbo's Nicotine

The Eagles Have No. 1 and No. 3 Biggest Selling Albums Of All Time

Judas Priest Planning 50th Anniversary Celebrations

Pearl Jam Rock David Bowie Classic For First Time At Stadium Show

Iron Maiden Celebrate Conclusion Of Legacy Of The Beast tour

Anthrax Plan Heavier Than Ever New Album

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.