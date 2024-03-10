Celebration Day - 30 Years Of Mob Rules Coming In May

(Freeman Promotions) Northern German melodic power metallers Mob Rules are celebrating

their 30th anniversary and it's time to let it rip! 'Celebration Day - 30 Years Of Mob Rules' will be released on May 3, 2024 worldwide through Steamhammer/SPV as 2CD digipak, download and stream.

With 'Celebration Day - 30 Years Of Mob Rules', the band around singer Klaus Dirks announces an extensive compilation of Mob Rules classics with over 150 minutes of playing time spread over two CDs. Consisting of thirty hand-picked songs, including classics such as "Black Rain", "Hollowed Be Thy Name" and "Rain Song", but also songs that have previously seen less of a spotlight.

"I immediately have to think of 'Way Of The World', which was the last song on our 'Hollowed Be Thy Name' album from 2002," explains Klaus. "We were able to get ex-Helloween/Masterplan guitarist Roland Grapow for a guest appearance and in the end the eight-and-a-half-minute track became one of the best in our repertoire."

In addition to this amazing cross-section of the band's career, they have included some tracks which were previously only available digitally (as examples, the latest single "Hymn Of The Damned" and the Amon Amarth cover "Raven's Flight"). These tracks were carefully remastered by Markus Teske especially for this compilation.

With three brand new cover songs, 'Celebration Day - 30 Years Of Mob Rules' also contains previously unreleased material. With great attention to detail, the band took on diverse songs such as "Run To The Hills" (Iron Maiden), "Fame" (Irene Cara), and "Square Hammer" (Ghost) and made them their own.

French artist Stan-W Decker (Primal Fear, Blue Öyster Cult, Rage) was enlisted for the visual design of the anniversary release, creating the perfect setting with a breathtaking cover illustration containing numerous cross-references to the MOB RULES band history.

All in all, every detail of 'Celebration Day - 30 Years Of Mob Rules' displays the high-quality standards of a band that has never done things by halves.

Here's to the next 30 years!

'Celebration Day - 30 Years of Mob Rules' Track List:

CD1

1. Way Of The World

2. Run To The Hills (Iron Maiden Cover)

new unreleased track

3. Fame (Irene Cara Cover)

new unreleased track

4. Square Hammer (Ghost Cover)

new unreleased track

5. Ghost Town (re-recorded)

previously digital only

6. Sacred Heart (Dio Cover)

7. Ghost Of A Chance

8. Hollowed Be Thy Name

9. Sinister Light

10. Black Rain

11. Ice & Fire

12. Somerled

13. Flag Of Life

14. Unholy War

15. Fuel To The Fire

CD2

1. Raven's Flight (Amon Amarth Cover)

previously digital only

2. Hymn Of The Damned

previously digital only

3. Lord Of Madness (re-recorded)

4. Evolution's Falling

5. Shores Ahead

6. Hydrophobia

7. Hold Back The Light

8. Tele Box Fool

9. Desperate Son

10. The Sirens

11. Better Morning

12. Trial By Fire

13. On The Edge

14. Rain Song

15. Dykemaster's Tale

Related Stories

Black Sabbath Preview Live Evil 40th Anniversary Reissue

Black Sabbath Dio Era Classics Box Sets Get Euro Release

Black Sabbath Stream 1981 Performance Of Mob Rules Classic Voodoo

Black Sabbath To Reveal Previously Unreleased Dio Era Recordings

News > Mob Rules