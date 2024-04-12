Mob Rules Give Irene Cara's 'Fame' A Metal Makeover

(Freeman Promotions) German power metal stars Mob Rules have shared their cover version of "Fame" by Irene Cara, first made popular by the film of the same name in 1980.

The track is one of three covers that appear on MOB RULES' upcoming album 'Celebration Day - 30 Years of Mob Rules' which is out on Steamhammer/SPV on May 3rd.

About the track, singer Klaus Dirks says: "The person responsible for this is our former drummer Nikolas Fritz. During the lockdown, he suddenly had the idea to make this cover version of Irene Cara's song. While showering he heard it on the radio and suddenly felt that it was a good idea to make a metal version of it.

"So we made it happen with the help of our friend and engineer Markus Teske who added this symphonic touch. We are very happy with the result!"

