.

Black Sabbath Preview Live Evil 40th Anniversary Reissue

Bruce Henne | 04-12-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Black Sabbath Album art
Album art

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath is streaming audio of "The Mob Rules" as the first preview to the June 2 release of a 40th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition of their 1983 package, "Live Evil."

The band's first official live album has been expanded for its milestone anniversary to feature two versions: a newly remastered edition by Andy Pearce along with a new mix created from the original analog multi-tracks by longtime band associate Wyn Davis.

Available in multiple formats including a 4-CD set, a 4-LP set and digitally, the physical versions also come with illustrated hardback books that include new liner notes and replicas of the concert book and poster from the Mob Rules tour.

A new era of Black Sabbath began in 1979 when singer Ronnie James Dio joined the band, along with founding members Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward, to launch a new incarnation of the iconic heavy metal band.

The newly minted quartet debuted in 1980 with "Heaven and Hell", a platinum-certified smash that won over fans of the original lineup. Halfway through the album's tour, Ward left and was replaced by Vinny Appice. When the tour ended in 1981, the group decamped to Los Angeles and quickly recorded Sabbath's 10th studio album, "Mob Rules." Released in November 1981, the album would be certified gold. While touring for the album, the band announced plans to record several shows for what would become its first official concert album.

Read more and stream "The Mob Rules" here.

Related Stories
Black Sabbath Preview Live Evil 40th Anniversary Reissue

KISS's Paul Stanley and Ozzy Osbourne Super Bowl Commercial Goes Online

Black Sabbath In The Studio For Vol. 4's 50th Anniversary (2022 In Review)

Queen of England Called On To Honor Black Sabbath (2022 In Review)

Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunited For Special Jam (2022 In Review)

More Black Sabbath News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters Announce New Headline Concerts- Metallica Kick Off Jimmy Kimmel Live Residency- more

Ghost Release Video For First Track From New Covers EP- Frehley's Comet's John Regan Dead At 71- Metallica Marching Band Competition- more

Metallica Week Coming To Jimmy Kimmel Live- Underoath Address The Departure Of James Smith- Greta Van Fleet- more

advertisement
Reviews

On The Record: Just the Hits Edition - The Police, Bryan Adams, Roxy Music and Little River Band

Peter Case - Doctor Moan

Caught In The Act: John Mayer Unplugged In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Dave Mason Rocks Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2023

Latest News

Led Zeppelin and John Lennon Classics Added To US National Recording Registry

Black Sabbath Preview Live Evil 40th Anniversary Reissue

Metallica Perform Black Album Classic On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Billy Idol Announces New Las Vegas Residency Dates

Slayer's Dave Lombardo Delivers 'Inner Sanctum' Video

Devon Allman & Donavon Frankenreiter Team Up For New Song and Tour

Emo Nite Features On CBS Mornings

Sleep Token Announce U.S. Fall Headline Rituals Tour